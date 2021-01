Domi scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over Florida.

Domi broke a 1-1 tie in the third period with his first goal as a member of the Blue Jackets, but the Panthers found the equalizer later in the frame. He failed on his opportunity to win it in the third round of the shootout, but Alexandre Texier picked up the slack in the next round to earn Columbus its third win of the season.