Domi scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Lightning. He also had two shots and one hit.

Domi threaded a perfect pass to a streaking Zac Dalpe on the game's first goal in the opening frame, then he connected for a power-play tally 6:08 into the third period for what proved to be the game-winner. It was Domi's second two-point effort in four contests since the start of April, but it's been a rough year overall for the first-year Blue Jacket, who has just six goals and 10 assists with a minus-13 rating in 41 games.