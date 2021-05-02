Domi scored his eighth goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
The 26-year-old has had a rough first campaign in Columbus after coming over from Montreal, but little went right for the Jackets this season. Domi does have three goals and eight points in his last 10 games, but overall he's managed only 22 points through 50 contests.
