Domi will return to Columbus' lineup for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Domi was in coach John Tortorella's dog house and ended up sitting as a healthy scratch for two games, but he's nonetheless expected to return to a prominent role Thursday, skating on the Blue Jackets' third line and second power-play unit against the Lightning. He's picked up seven goals and 19 points through 46 games this campaign.