Domi will return to Columbus' lineup for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
Domi was in coach John Tortorella's dog house and ended up sitting as a healthy scratch for two games, but he's nonetheless expected to return to a prominent role Thursday, skating on the Blue Jackets' third line and second power-play unit against the Lightning. He's picked up seven goals and 19 points through 46 games this campaign.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Max Domi: Scratched again•
-
Blue Jackets' Max Domi: Scratched after minus-4 performance•
-
Blue Jackets' Max Domi: Provides goal, assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Max Domi: Snaps six-game point drought•
-
Blue Jackets' Max Domi: Mirrors previous effort•
-
Blue Jackets' Max Domi: First multi-point game of year•