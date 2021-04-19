Domi (not injury related) will be scratched Monday against the Panthers, Blue Jackets insider Jeff Svoboda reports.
There was no injury reported, so Domi's removal from the lineup appears to be performance-based. The enigmatic forward posted a season-worst minus-4 rating in Saturday's loss to the Stars and vented his frustration with some physicality, picking up 14 PIM for the second time in three games.
