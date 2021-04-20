Domi will be a healthy scratch for a second straight contest Tuesday against Florida, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Domi is in coach John Tortorella's dog house after racking up 28 PIM in his last three appearances. The 26-year-old forward will, however, presumably return to Columbus' lineup sooner rather than later. Domi's picked up 19 points while posting an ugly minus-18 rating in 46 games this campaign.