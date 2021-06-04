Domi underwent successful right shoulder surgery to repair a labral tear Thursday and is facing a 5-6 month recovery.

Even if Domi is cleared to play in the shorter five-month timeframe, he'll still miss the first month of the 2021-22 campaign. In 54 appearances this year, the 26-year-old center generated just nine goals and 15 assists, the lowest point total of his six-year NHL career, in addition to logging his lowest ice time per game (15:13). Having traded away Pierre-Luc Dubois, the Jackets are extremely thin at the center position and will likely have to bring in reinforcements during the offseason. Once the season starts, Domi figures to be placed on long-term injured reserve in order to give the club some relief from his $5.3 million cap hit.