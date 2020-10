Domi signed a two-year, $10.6 million contract with Columbus on Wednesday.

Domi -- who was acquired by the Jackets via trade Wednesday -- should slot into a second-line center role behind Pierre-Luc Dubois, though he could occasionally move to the wing to get both players on one line. In 71 games with the Habs last year, the 24-year-old Domi garnered 17 goals and 27 helpers and figures to get back over the 20-goal mark in 2020-21.