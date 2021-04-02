Domi delivered two assists in a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

The points snapped a six-game drought. Domi has been a disappointment in Ohio -- there's no other way to describe it. He has just 14 points (five goals, nine helpers) in 38 games after a disappointing 2019-20 campaign (17 goals, 44 points in 71 games). This after a 72-point effort the year before. Domi seems to be struggling under John Tortorella, but deserves a better fate than the third line. As long as he's there, his fantasy value remains low.