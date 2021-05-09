Domi scored the game-winning goal and had three shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Detroit. He also had two PIM.

Domi had the puck on his stick on a 2-on-1 in the Detroit zone and elected to shoot, firing a wrister past Calvin Pickard with 21 seconds left in the extra period. It was just the ninth goal of the year for Domi, who totaled 45 tallies over the previous two seasons. He also owns a career-worst minus-18 rating to go along with 75 PIM.