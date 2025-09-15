McCue sustained an undisclosed injury and is considered day-to-day, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Monday.

McCue was a long shot to make the Opening Night roster for Columbus to begin with, so this injury is only going to further cement him as a minor-league option this year. In his 46 outings with AHL Cleveland last year, the 22-year-old center notched two goals and six helpers while registering a minus-11 rating.