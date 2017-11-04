Blue Jackets' Maxime Fortier: Inks three-year, entry-level contract
Fortier signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on Saturday, TSN reports.
The undrafted winger is best known for his extensive work with the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL. He's currently skating with that club, having already amassed 13 goals and 14 assists to complement a plus-12 rating over 18 games. As with any player defying the odds by latching on with an NHL franchise, it'll be fun to track the 19-year-old's development.
