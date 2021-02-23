Del Zotto is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
The Blue Jackets haven't released a target date for Del Zotto's return, but he'll miss Tuesday's clash with Chicago at a minimum. He's picked up six points through 19 games this campaign.
