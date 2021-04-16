Del Zotto recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Del Zotto set up Jack Roslovic's tally in the first period. The 30-year-old Del Zotto also saw one of the Stars' goals deflect off of him before finding twine, so Thursday was a mixed bag for the defenseman. He has 11 points, 96 hits, 41 blocked shots, 62 shots on goal and a plus-11 rating through 42 appearances this year.