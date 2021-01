Del Zotto signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Del Zotto scored an official contract after joining the Blue Jackets on a PTO in December. The 30-year-old blueliner averaged 18:43 of ice time over 49 games with the Ducks last season, recording 15 goals, 101 hits and 55 blocked shots. Del Zotto will add veteran depth on the blue line and likely will play sparingly this season.