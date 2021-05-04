Del Zotto recorded two assists in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.
He helped set up Emil Bemstrom for the first two tallies in the young forward's natural hat trick in the third period. Del Zotto had gone seven games without a point prior to Monday, not a surprising drought for a blueliner with only four goals and 13 points through 50 contests.
