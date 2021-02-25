Del Zotto (lower body) will play in Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Del Zotto is back in the lineup after missing just one game. The 30-year-old has been a consistent player on Columbus' blue line this year, averaging 16:58 of ice time per contest and producing six points, 37 shots on net and 45 hits over 19 games.