Del Zotto picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-5 win over Chicago. He also racked up six hits and five shots.

Del Zotto registered both of his points during the game's final three minutes, erasing Columbus' 5-4 deficit while putting an end to his eight-game point drought in the process. Del Zotto jumped on a rebound off the crossbar and hammered a shot from the left faceoff dot to tie the game with 2:41 remaining, then set up Kevin Stenlund's game-winner 87 seconds later. He also tied for the team lead in shots and finished second in hits.