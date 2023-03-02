Hutchinson was acquired by Columbus from Vegas on Thursday along with a 2025 seventh-round pick in exchange for Jonathan Quick.
Hutchinson has a 2.74 GAA and an .897 save percentage in seven AHL games this season. He didn't play in any contests with the Golden Knights, but the 33-year-old does have a 55-55-15 record, 2.79 GAA and .905 save percentage in 137 career NHL games. Hutchinson is projected to serve as Columbus' backup goaltender behind Elvis Merzlikins.
