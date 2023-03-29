Hutchinson stopped 30 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.
Hutchinson was shaky early, allowing three goals in the first period. The 33-year-old netminder would settle down, allowing just two goals over the final two frames, but the Blue Jackets couldn't overcome the early deficit. Hutchinson falls to 1-3-1 with an .871 save percentage through nine appearances this season. Hutchinson could see an uptick in starting time with Elvis Merzlikins (lower body) sidelined, but he doesn't offer much for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Michael Hutchinson: Starting Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Michael Hutchinson: Allows two in relief•
-
Blue Jackets' Michael Hutchinson: Hangs on for first win•
-
Blue Jackets' Michael Hutchinson: Facing Islanders•
-
Blue Jackets' Michael Hutchinson: Needed in relief Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Michael Hutchinson: Falls to Ducks•