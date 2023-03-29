Hutchinson stopped 30 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

Hutchinson was shaky early, allowing three goals in the first period. The 33-year-old netminder would settle down, allowing just two goals over the final two frames, but the Blue Jackets couldn't overcome the early deficit. Hutchinson falls to 1-3-1 with an .871 save percentage through nine appearances this season. Hutchinson could see an uptick in starting time with Elvis Merzlikins (lower body) sidelined, but he doesn't offer much for fantasy purposes.