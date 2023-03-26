Hutchinson allowed two goals on eight shots coming in relief in the Blue Jackets' 8-2 loss to the Canadiens on Saturday.

After Elvis Merzlikins exited late in the second period, Hutchinson didn't fare much better, giving up goals to Alex Belzile and Nick Suzuki in the third period. This game marks the fifth time that Hutchinson has come in relief for the Blue Jackets since being acquired from Vegas before the trade deadline. Hutchinson should remain the backup to Elvis Merzlikins for the remainder of the season.