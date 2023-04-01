Hutchinson will defend the home crease versus Florida on Saturday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Hutchinson is 1-3-2 in 10 NHL games this season. His peripherals leave a lot to be desired as he has a 4.02 GAA and .879 save percentage this season. He will take on the Panthers, who are fifth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.46 goals per contest.