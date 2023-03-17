Hutchinson stopped all nine shots he faced in relief of Daniil Tarasov in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

The damage was done by the time Hutchinson got into the game, and he made sure it didn't get any worse. The 33-year-old has allowed 10 goals on 88 shots across four appearances since he was traded from the Golden Knights to the Blue Jackets. It's still possible Hutchinson gets the nod for Friday's game in Anaheim, which would be favorable matchup for him as a streaming and DFS target.