Hutchinson stopped 15 of 16 shots coming in relief of Elvis Merzlikins in the Blue Jackets' 5-2 loss to the Senators on Saturday.

Making his first appearance for the Blue Jackets and the 2022-23 season, Hutchinson was sharp, only allowing one goal on 16 shots. His last appearance was with the Maple Leafs where he appeared in two games for the 2021-22 season. Hutchinson should be expected to serve as the backup for the remainder of the season.