Hutchinson will defend the home crease versus St. Louis on Saturday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Hutchinson will replace Elvis Merzlikins, who suddenly left the team Friday to be with his seriously ill grandmother in Latvia. Hutchinson will make his first start of the season and third appearance. He is 0-0-1, giving up six goals on 56 shots. Hutchinson will face the Blues, who are 20th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.03 goals per game.