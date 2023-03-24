Hutchinson will patrol the home crease versus the Islanders on Friday, Coby Maeir of 1st Ohio Battery reports.

Hutchinson has started three games and has come on in relief in three other contests this season. He is 0-2-1 with a 4.16 GAA and .875 save percentage. He will face the Islanders, who are currently holding down the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.