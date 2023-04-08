Hutchinson will guard the home net Saturday against the Rangers, per Coby Maeir of 1stOhioBattery.com
Hutchinson struggled in his last start Thursday against the Devils, allowing five goals on 24 shots before he was pulled in the third period. He'll have another tough task Saturday against a Rangers team averaging 3.4 goals per game. The 33-year-old Hutchinson is 1-5-2 with an .869 save percentage on the year.
