Hutchinson allowed four goals on 39 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.
Hutchinson settled down after allowing two goals in the first period, holding Philadelphia to just a power-play tally in the second. However, he'd concede the winning goal to Owen Tippett in overtime, dropping a sixth consecutive game. The 33-year-old Hutchinson is 1-6-3 this year with an .871 save percentage. He'll likely make one more start over Columbus' final two games this season.
