Hutchinson stopped 29 of 31 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Hutchinson was solid against a first-place Bruins team, allowing just a power-play goal in regulation before eventually falling in overtime. Hutchinson has faced 35 or more shots in his last four starts, going 1-2-1 over that span. The 33-year-old netminder falls to 1-3-2 with an .879 save percentage on the season.