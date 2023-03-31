Hutchinson stopped 29 of 31 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.
Hutchinson was solid against a first-place Bruins team, allowing just a power-play goal in regulation before eventually falling in overtime. Hutchinson has faced 35 or more shots in his last four starts, going 1-2-1 over that span. The 33-year-old netminder falls to 1-3-2 with an .879 save percentage on the season.
