Hutchinson stopped 31 of 36 shots in a 7-4 loss to the Ducks on Friday.

Anaheim and Columbus traded goals all game before Hutchinson allowed what proved to be the decisive marker to Max Jones late in the third period. With the Ducks now up 5-4, Hutchinson was pulled, and Anaheim scored two empty netters. He has a 0-2-1 record, 4.07 GAA and .878 save percentage in five contests with Columbus this season. The 33-year-old also has a 2.74 GAA and an .897 save percentage in seven AHL appearances with Henderson.