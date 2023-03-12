Hutchinson made 19 saves in a 5-3 loss to St. Louis on Saturday.

Hutchinson allowed four goals. It was his first start for Columbus since being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights on March 2. Unfortunately, the Blue Jackets gave the Knights too many good looks early in the game, and Hutchinson couldn't brick up the net. He last started in the NHL on Oct. 21, 2021 with Toronto.