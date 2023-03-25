Hutchinson made 34 saves in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

The Blue Jackets staked him to a 4-2 lead in the second period that Hutchinson nearly squandered in the third, but he held on until Boone Jenner could tip home the winner in OT. It's the netminder's first NHL victory of the season in seven appearances, and Hutchinson's .879 save percentage during that time is far from impressive. With the Jackets shifting younger players like Daniil Tarasov down to AHL Cleveland for the Monsters' playoff push, the 33-year-old Hutchinson will likely remain Elvis Merzlikins' backup for the remainder of the NHL schedule.