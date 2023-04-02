Hutchinson made 42 saves in Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Panthers.

The netminder was under siege all game and got almost no help from an injury-ravaged blue line corps that was little better than an AHL-quality unit. Elvis Merzlikins (lower body) remains sidelined, and Columbus has little reason to let him play again this season, so Hutchinson could see a hefty workload to close out the schedule. That likely won't translate into much fantasy value, though -- in 11 appearances since the beginning of March, Hutchinson is 1-4-2 with a 4.37 GAA and .875 save percentage.