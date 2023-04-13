Hutchinson will get the starting nod at home versus the Penguins on Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

While Hutchinson will no doubt be hoping to secure his second win of the season, having gone 1-6-3 in 14 outings this year, the franchise may not be on the same page with the chance to secure the worst record in the NHL on the line. With Hutchinson taking the first game of the Jackets' season-ending back-to-back, fantasy players can expect Jon Gillies to get the nod versus Buffalo on Friday.