Hutchinson stopped 10 of 12 shots after replacing Daniil Tarasov late in the second period of Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

The goalie switch didn't change things up much for Columbus in a game Vegas dominated. Hutchinson has been the Blue Jackets' de facto No. 1 while Elvis Merzlikins (personal) has been back home in Latvia, but neither of the team's netminders have been able to slow down the opposition while working behind a blue line corps that's barely above AHL quality. Hutchinson has appeared in six of the last seven games, going 0-2-1 with a 4.17 GAA and .875 save percentage.