Hutchinson made 24 saves in a 4-0 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.
The journeyman goaltender got no support from his teammates, who were up against the great Igor Shesterkin. Hutchinson has one win (1-6-2) since his arrival in Columbus in early March, and he's allowed 23 goals over his last five starts. There's no fantasy value here.
