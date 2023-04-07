Hutchinson allowed five goals on 24 shots in the Blue Jackets' 8-1 loss to the Devils on Thursday.

Hutchinson did not have his A-game against New Jersey, allowing five goals through 2:07 into the third period before getting pulled. This marks four straight losses for Hutchinson, allowing at least five goals in three of those starts. On the season, the former Maple Leaf has a 1-5-2 record with a 4.58 GAA and a .869 save percentage.