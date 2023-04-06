Hutchinson is expected to start in Thursday's road game against New Jersey, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Hutchinson surrendered seven goals on a staggering 49 shots in a 7-0 loss to Florida on Saturday, so he'll naturally hope for more support this time around. He's 1-4-2 with a 4.37 GAA and an .875 save percentage in 11 outings this season. The Devils have won three of their last four games, bringing their record up to 49-21-8.