Hutchinson will be in the visiting crease versus Anaheim on Friday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Hutchinson is 0-1-1 in four games this season, giving up 10 goals on 88 shots. The veteran netminder will take on the low-scoring Ducks, who are averaging 2.53 goals per contest, second worst in the NHL.
