Hutchinson will patrol the road crease versus the Bruins on Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Hutchinson wasn't great in his last start Tuesday against the Rangers, surrendering five goals on 35 shots en route to a 6-2 loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a brutal road matchup with a Boston squad that's 30-4-3 at home this season.