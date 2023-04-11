Hutchinson will defend the road net Tuesday against Philadelphia, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Hutchinson has gone winless in his past five starts, having allowed 23 goals on 167 shots. He has a 1-6-2 record this season with a 4.53 GAA and an .868 save percentage in 13 appearances. The Flyers rank 29th in the league this campaign with 2.64 goals per game.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Michael Hutchinson: No help from his teammates•
-
Blue Jackets' Michael Hutchinson: Facing Rangers•
-
Blue Jackets' Michael Hutchinson: Pulled in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Michael Hutchinson: Slated to face Devils•
-
Blue Jackets' Michael Hutchinson: Hung out to dry Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Michael Hutchinson: Between pipes Saturday•