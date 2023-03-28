Hutchinson will defend the road net Tuesday against the Rangers, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Hutchinson has a 1-2-1 record at the NHL level this season, having allowed 23 goals on 182 shots in eight appearances. He will be backed up by Jon Gillies due to the absence of Elvis Merzlikins (lower body). The Rangers rank 12th in the league this campaign with 3.33 goals per game.
