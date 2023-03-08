Hutchinson stopped 35 of 40 shots after replacing Elvis Merzlikins (illness) to begin the second period of Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Penguins.

Columbus held a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes which it padded to 4-0 early in the second period, but Hutchinson got absolutely buried by the Pittsburgh offense down the stretch before finally getting beaten by Sidney Crosby on a Penguins power play in OT. Merzlikins doesn't seem likely to be sidelined for long, but if he does miss additional action there's no guarantee Hutchinson would assume the starting role, as Daniil Tarasov could get the call from AHL Cleveland.