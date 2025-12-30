Pyyhtia scored twice and added an assist in AHL Cleveland's 4-3 overtime loss to Rochester on Monday.

Pyyhtia put in a good performance, but the rest of the Monsters' lineup was lacking. This was Pyyhtia's third straight multi-point game, which spanned across a short absence. The forward is doing well this year with six goals, 19 points and 49 shots on net over 20 appearances for Cleveland.