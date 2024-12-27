Share Video

Link copied!

Pyyhtia was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Friday.

Pyyhtia has spent most of the season with the Blue Jackets as he has three goals and an assist in 25 regular-season games in 2024-25. Pyyhtia has had some success of late with a pair of goals in his last four games. He should see fourth line action alongside Sean Kuraly and Kevin Labanc.

More News