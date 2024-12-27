Pyyhtia was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Friday.
Pyyhtia has spent most of the season with the Blue Jackets as he has three goals and an assist in 25 regular-season games in 2024-25. Pyyhtia has had some success of late with a pair of goals in his last four games. He should see fourth line action alongside Sean Kuraly and Kevin Labanc.
