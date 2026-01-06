Pyyhtia scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Cleveland's 3-1 win over Charlotte on Monday.

This was Pyyhtia's fourth multi-point effort over the last six games for the Monsters. In that span, he has four goals and six assists. For the season, he's up to seven goals, 22 points, 54 shots on net and 14 PIM through 23 outings. The 24-year-old could be a call-up candidate if the Blue Jackets need forward depth later in the campaign.