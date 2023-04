Pyyhtia was returned to AHL Cleveland on Friday.

Pyyhtia saw his first NHL action in his young career this week, getting into a pair of games. He managed an assist in a 3-2 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday before being shut down Friday in a loss to the Sabres. Pyyhtia came over in March from Finland and had three goals in six AHL games with Cleveland before his promotion to the Blue Jackets.