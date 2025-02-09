Pyyhtia was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Saturday.
Pyyhtia will get a chance to keep playing in the minors while the Blue Jackets' season is paused for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Pyyhtia could be called back up after the break if Boone Jenner (shoulder) or Yegor Chinakhov aren't ready to return to action right away.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Garners helper in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Nets shortie Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Back in NHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Sent down Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Contributes goal Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Sparks comeback attempt•