Pyyhtia was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Saturday.

Pyyhtia will get a chance to keep playing in the minors while the Blue Jackets' season is paused for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Pyyhtia could be called back up after the break if Boone Jenner (shoulder) or Yegor Chinakhov aren't ready to return to action right away.

