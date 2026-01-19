Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Dropped to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pyyhtia was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Monday.
Pyyhtia has picked up one goal, six shots on net, two blocked shots and one hit across five NHL outings during the 2025-26 campaign. He also has seven tallies and 22 points in 23 AHL appearances this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Tallies first NHL goal of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Promoted to NHL roster•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Big game in AHL on Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Active in overtime loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Earns pair of points•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Two-point effort Saturday•