Pyyhtia scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Cleveland's 3-1 win over Charlotte on Tuesday.

Pyyhtia had been a little cold prior to this game, having logged just one assist over his last four outings. The forward is up to four goals, 14 points, 44 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over 18 appearances. While he's seen action in each of the last three NHL campaigns, he has yet to receive a call-up in 2025-26.