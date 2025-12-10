Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Earns pair of points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pyyhtia scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Cleveland's 3-1 win over Charlotte on Tuesday.
Pyyhtia had been a little cold prior to this game, having logged just one assist over his last four outings. The forward is up to four goals, 14 points, 44 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over 18 appearances. While he's seen action in each of the last three NHL campaigns, he has yet to receive a call-up in 2025-26.
